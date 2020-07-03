MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-1-9-5
(five, one, nine, five)
US victims of FARC rebels win claim to Venezuelan's fortune
Three American defense contractors held for five years by leftist rebels in Colombia moved closer to collecting on a $318 million judgment against their former captors when a U.S. Supreme Court justice rebuffed an appeal by a sanctioned Venezuelan businessman whose assets they seek to claim.
California enters July 4 weekend with many beaches closed
California headed into the Fourth of July weekend Friday under classic sunny summer skies and new health orders that temporarily put many popular beaches off-limits and canceled fireworks shows in an effort to prevent runaway coronavirus infections.
At a crossroads: July Fourth will test Americans' discipline during pandemic
The U.S. headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that…
Trump's Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore, an event expected to draw thousands where masks and social distancing aren't required as coronavirus cases spike across the country.
2 men charged in 1993 killing of Bridgeport diner custodian
Connecticut police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old restaurant custodian whose killing had gone unsolved for 27 years.