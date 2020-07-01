MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-0-5-7
(two, zero, five, seven)
Trump at Rushmore: Jets and fireworks, but masks optional
When President Donald Trump speaks at the Mount Rushmore national memorial before the first fireworks show there in years, he'll stand before a crowd of thousands of people who won't be required to socially distance or wear masks despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:0-0-5(zero, zero, five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:02-05-07-08-10-12-16-17-18-21-22(two, five, seven, eight, ten, twelve,…
Immigration judges in lawsuit say US government muzzles them
Immigration judges said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the U.S. Department of Justice that they are being muzzled by the Trump administration, marking the…
