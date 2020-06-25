MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-5-0-3
(three, five, zero, three)
More From Nation
National
Ex-officer facing charges for kneeling on Black woman's neck
A former Florida police officer was charged Thursday with battery and misconduct for allegedly kneeling on a Black woman's neck outside a Miami-area strip club months ago.
National
Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted
Progressive candidate Charles Booker pulled ahead of Amy McGrath on Thursday in his bid for an upset in Kentucky's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes had yet to be counted.
National
NORAD intercepts 2 Russian aircraft that came near Alaska
Two Russian aircraft that came within 50 miles (80 kilometers) of Unimak Island along Alaska's Aleutian chain were intercepted late Wednesday, military officials said Thursday.
National
DeVos issues rule steering more virus aid to private schools
The Trump administration on Thursday moved forward with a policy ordering public schools across the U.S. to share coronavirus relief funding with private schools at…
National
NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump's brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece.