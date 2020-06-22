MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-6-9-8
(four, six, nine, eight)
The Latest: Top-ranked Djokovic tests positive for virus
Novak Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.
National
After Tulsa, Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border
Regrouping after a humbling weekend rally, President Donald Trump faces another test of his ability to draw a crowd during a pandemic Tuesday as he visits Arizona and tries to remind voters of one of his key 2016 campaign promises.
National
AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform
Americans overwhelmingly want clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for officers who do so excessively, according to a new poll that finds nearly all Americans favor at least some level of change to the nation's criminal justice system.
Variety
Starbucks adds plant-based meat to US menu
Starbucks is adding plant-based meat to its U.S. menu for the first time.The Seattle coffee chain said Tuesday that a breakfast sandwich made with imitation…
National
1 city, 1 voting place: Kentucky braces for lines in primary
With only one polling place designated Tuesday for Louisville, a city of 600,000 people, voters who didn't cast mail-in ballots or show up early could face long lines in Kentucky's primary, the latest to unfold as the pandemic triggers unprecedented election disruptions across the country.