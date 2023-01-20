MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-7-7
(three, seven, seven)
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Friendship lies behind Sundance comedy 'Theater Camp'
There is quite a bit of history between the team behind "Theater Camp," a loving satire of musical theater kids and their teachers that premieres Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were: