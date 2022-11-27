MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
7-3-4
(seven, three, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
Celebrities
Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner
Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner on Thursday that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron.