MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-6-7
(three, six, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Love Sick': Trove of Dylan's teenage love letters for sale
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.
Variety
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 14, 2022:
Business
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history.
Business
Sharp attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch's news outlets
Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, but the unkindest cuts may have come from a source that was once among his biggest backers — the media empire of magnate Rupert Murdoch.
Business
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of "difficult times ahead."