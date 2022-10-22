MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-9-4
(nine, nine, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Minneapolis firearms instructor takes aim at gun culture's toxic masculinity, including his own
More from Star Tribune
Variety Minneapolis firearms instructor takes aim at gun culture's toxic masculinity, including his own
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Ukraine orchestra's leader debuts at Met with Russian opera
It's been quite a year for conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, forming an orchestra from scratch, leading it on a 12-city tour, and then as soon as it disbanded going straight to the Metropolitan Opera to prepare for an opening-week debut.
Nation
Josephine Melville, respected actor and director, dead at 61
Josephine Melville, a respected British actor and director, collapsed and died backstage after appearing in a production of "Nine Night" in Nottingham. She was 61.
Variety
Review: Miko Marks draws on church roots and bridges genres
Miko Marks and the Resurrectors, "Feel Like Going Home" (Redtone Records)
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: