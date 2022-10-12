MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-8-7
(nine, eight, seven)
St. Cloud Survivor wants to know what will happen to abusive St. Cloud priest once he's out of prison
St. Cloud Survivor wants to know what will happen to abusive St. Cloud priest once he's out of prison
St. Cloud Survivor wants to know what will happen to abusive St. Cloud priest once he's out of prison
St. Cloud Survivor wants to know what will happen to abusive St. Cloud priest once he's out of prison
St. Cloud Survivor wants to know what will happen to abusive St. Cloud priest once he's out of prison
St. Cloud Survivor wants to know what will happen to abusive St. Cloud priest once he's out of prison
