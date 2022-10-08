MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
Excerpt: Our Missing Hearts
A taste of Celeste Ng's new novel
Books
In Celeste Ng's dark new novel 'Our Missing Hearts,' libraries shine a light
Ng will appear at Talking Volumes Oct. 26