MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-7-5
(nine, seven, five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album '004Daisy'
"004Daisy," Dixson (Roc Nation)
Nation
The Newsy news network is rebranding itself as Scripps News
The E.W. Scripps Co. is renaming its Newsy news network as part of a corporate restructuring designed to create a more focused national news division.
Nation
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
Nation
Springsteen takes on Temptations, Supremes, Four Tops
Bruce Springsteen takes on the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Frankie Wilson, Jimmy Ruffin and other soul legends in an album of cover songs due out next month.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday: