MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-8-2
(five, eight, two)
State Fair
Lindstrom man wanted crop art honoring 'The Shining.' Then his family showed up.
Annual crop art competition is a folksy, byzantine tradition at the Minnesota State Fair.
World
Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank
An Israeli military body on Sunday released a list of rules and restriction for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory.
Business
Sterling Lord, uniquely enduring literary agent, dies at 102
Sterling Lord, the uniquely enduring literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears, has died. He had just turned 102.
Business
Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets.
Nation
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Barack Obama is halfway to an EGOT.