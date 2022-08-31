MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
Nation
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a "Gun Free Zone."
Sports
Curry's 3: Joins Davidson HOF, has jersey retired, graduates
Stephen Curry knocked down another huge 3 — one that was 13 years in the making.
Nation
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
It's the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
Nation
AP Emmy pundits call a win for 'Succession,' split on comedy
So many TV shows, so few nominees who will end up clutching trophies at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Nation
Dead fish in San Francisco Bay Area blamed on toxic red tide
An unprecedented red tide in the San Francisco Bay Area is killing thousands of fish and other marine life whose carcasses are washing ashore, creating a foul odor that experts say could get worse during this weekend's expected heat wave.