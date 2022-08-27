MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
With Prince's "Raspberry Beret" blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat.
World
Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays
An elaborate fireworks display took place Saturday under calm skies in Hungary's capital after a postponement of the show last weekend caused controversy when it led to the firing of the country's top meteorologists over their weather predictions.
Nation
Visitor to Grand Canyon's North Rim slips, falls and dies
A man fell to his death on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National park and his body has been recovered, park officials said in statement Saturday.
Sports
Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship
Curacao didn't do much at the plate Saturday, knocking out just three hits.