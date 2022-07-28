MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6-1-6
(six, one, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot latest in history of lotteries
At over $1 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest lottery prizes ever up for grabs, making it the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.
Nation
1st Trader Joe's union approved at Massachusetts store
Employees at a Trader Joe's supermarket in Massachusetts on Thursday became the latest workers at a major company to approve a labor union.
Nation
Rescued manatee flown from Texas to Florida on cargo plane
An ailing manatee that was found and rehabilitated in Texas late last year was flown to Florida on a cargo plane and released into a bay near a wildlife refuge along the Gulf Coast this week.
Business
Car accident in Egypt's Sinai kills 2 Israeli tourists
A car accident in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Thursday killed two Israeli tourists and left five injured, the Israeli foreign ministry said.
Variety
UK Supreme Court refuses to intervene in life-support battle
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the U.K. Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle.