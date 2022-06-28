MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Filmmaker to testify in Georgia Trump election investigation
A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president's administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
Music
Mandy Moore cancels tour, including First Avenue concert, for health reasons
After a month of shows, the pregnant singer/actress decided traveling with a toddler was too challenging.
Sports
New alliance gives 10 European tour players PGA Tour cards
The PGA Tour is awarding 10 cards to European tour players and bringing back a direct path to the big leagues from Q-school as part of an expanded partnership with Europe that aims to strengthen themselves against the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
Business
AP PHOTOS: The iPhone at 15, through pro photographers' eyes
This week marks 15 years since the iPhone first went on sale and ushered in a new era: the age of the smartphone.
Nation
Museum of Fine Arts employees, management, reach labor deal
Employees at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts ratified their first labor deal Tuesday, becoming the latest prestigious art institution to protect workers with a union contract.