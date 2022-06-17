MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-6-1
(five, six, one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen seeks to reshape board that investigated his medical license
More from Star Tribune
Politics GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen seeks to reshape board that investigated his medical license
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Inspired
Across Minnesota, kids and their Canoemobile guides are taking it to the streams
Wilderness Inquiry program offers underserved populations a fun, user-friendly gateway to public lands and waterways via hands-on experiences.
Inspired
Classmates wouldn't sign his yearbook. So older students stepped in
Once they showed the way, his classmates stepped up
Inspired
Get involved
You can help
Inspired
How a crew of trash collectors on a barge is transforming America's rivers
Powered by a dedicated 10-person crew, Living Lands and Waters collected over half a million pounds of trash across seven rivers, including the Mississippi, throughout the U.S. last year.
Business
Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood
As punishing floods tore through Yellowstone National Park and neighboring Montana communities, the state's governor was nowhere to be seen.