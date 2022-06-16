MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-1-1
(one, one, one)
Georgetown dad acquitted in final college bribery scam trial
A father was acquitted Thursday of charges that he paid off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the explosive college admissions bribery scandal.
NYC guitar concert by Hinckley, who shot Reagan, is canceled
A planned concert by John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been canceled even as Hinckley was freed from federal court oversight, the New York City venue that had booked the performance announced.
California won't immediately list Joshua tree as threatened
California won't be listing the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened species for now after the four-member Fish and Game Commission couldn't reach agreement on how best to protect the plant from climate change.
Feds taking first steps toward revising race, ethnic terms
The federal government is taking preliminary steps toward revising racial and ethnic classifications that have not been changed in a quarter century following calls for more accurate categories for how people identify themselves in federal data gathering.
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday: