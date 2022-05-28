MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Yuen: If you really want more babies to be breastfed, here's what you can do
Breastfeeding is a personal choice — compounded by a number of societal factors.
World
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest
Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's class warfare comedy "Triangle of Sadness" won the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, giving Ostlund one of cinema's most prestigious prizes for the second time.
Business
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kickoff to the summer travel season. They're also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations.
Business
Florida gallery owner charged with peddling fake art pieces
A Florida gallery owner has been arrested on federal charges for peddling fake art pieces, claiming the cheap reproductions were in fact originals by Andy Warhol, Banksy, Roy Lichtenstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others, federal prosecutors said.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: