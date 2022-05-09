MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
Nation
Pulitzers Live Updates: Miami Herald wins breaking news
The Miami Herald received the breaking news Pulitzer for its coverage of the June 24, 2021, collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium tower in Surfside, Florida.
Nation
Joshua Cohen, the late Winfred Rembert win arts Pulitzers
Joshua Cohen's "The Netanyahus," a comic and rigorous campus novel based on the true story of the father of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking a job in academia, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
World
Queen to skip Parliament opening for the 1st time in decades
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 60 years, as she struggles with difficulties in getting around.
Nation
Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage
The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism Monday for its coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an attack on democracy that was a shocking start to a tumultuous year that also saw the end of the United States' longest war, in Afghanistan.
Business
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
The leaders of Germany and France welcomed the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't announce any steps to expand the war in Ukraine, including to other countries, in his speech marking the end of World War II.