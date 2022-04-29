MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-5-6
(four, five, six)
Inspired
Duluth Art Institute director expanding involvement by artists of color
Christina Woods has been named to the U.S. Senate's Curatorial Advisory Board.
Inspired
Healing hands in Guatemala
The return of Mankato-based Minnesota Doctors for People signals a hopeful return of medical volunteers to the developing world.
Inspired
A stand-up guy: Jon Savitt returns to Minnesota to encourage young people to consider a comedy career
After a decade away, St. Louis Park native returns home to offer a free workshop for high school students
Nation
Judge tosses part of Blac Chyna case against Kim Kardashian
A judge on Friday threw out part of the case against Kim Kardashian in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit while the jury deliberates on the elements that remain.
Nation
It's a joey! Bronx Zoo announces birth of rare tree kangaroo
A baby tree kangaroo that's just poking its nose out of its mother's pouch is the first of its species born at the Bronx Zoo since 2008, zoo officials announced Friday.