MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
0-1-4
(zero, one, four)
Sports
Suns, 76ers, Mavericks all have chance for Game 6 closeouts
The Philadelphia 76ers were up 3-0 in their series against the Toronto Raptors just a few days ago. The lead has since been sliced to 3-2.
Business
Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it
At the first meeting of Walt Disney World's private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials said Wednesday they were still confused about what the new legislation meant, even as some ripple effects were starting to be felt.
Business
Heaven Hill to revive its whiskey production in its hometown
more than a quarter century after a devastating fire destroyed a previous production facility.
Nation
Kardashians' key witness says he saw assault by Blac Chyna
Corey Gamble, a key witness for the Kardashians, insisted Wednesday that he saw Blac Chyna punch Rob Kardashian and whip him with a phone-charging cord, as Chyna's lawyer tried to poke holes in his story.
Nation
Texas lawmakers meet with woman facing execution
A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers on Wednesday visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.