MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
0-1-5
(zero, one, five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
New Mexico workplace safety regulators on Wednesday issued the maximum possible fine of nearly $137,000 against a film production company for firearms safety failures on the set of "Rust" where a cinematographer was fatally shot in October by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.
Variety
Review: Broadbent, Mirren charm in art heist pic 'The Duke'
and even explained how you did it — you'd better have something going for you besides a "not guilty" plea.
World
Rio's Carnival parade is back, as street bands ache to party
Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes on Wednesday ceremoniously handed control of the city to King Momo, a ritual representing the upheaval of the status quo -- but it remains to be seen how much post-pandemic partying is in store during the first Carnival in two years.
Variety
Review: Mothers, daughters and magic in 'Petite Maman'
Céline Sciamma's " Petite Maman " couldn't be more different in scope and scale from "Portrait of a Lady on Fire." There are no castles, or corsets or waves crashing up against craggy cliffs. There is no sex or lust or desire. Yet emotionally, the quiet, restrained and exceptionally tender "Petite Maman" is on equal footing. And from one angle, they're both ultimately about goodbyes.
Nation
Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status
The Illinois childhood home of Fred Hampton, an iconic Black Panther Party leader who was shot and killed during a 1969 police raid of his Chicago apartment, has been designated a historical landmark.