MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-7-4
(five, seven, four)
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Review: Pop supernova Olivia Rodrigo, the newcomer, performs like a seasoned pro in Minneapolis
In only her seventh concert ever, she made all the right moves, including stopping for emergencies in the audience.
World
N. Korea marks key anniversary, but no word on army parade
North Korea is marking a key state anniversary Friday with calls for stronger loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade to display new weapons amid heightened animosities with the United States.
Sports
Blackhawks top Sharks 5-4 in SO to end 8-game slide
Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Variety
Jacky's quest: 1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days
Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs like a woman possessed. And in a way, she is: The amputee athlete is trying to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days.
Music
Olivia Rodrigo fans cry tears of joy (and some anger) over very-sold-out Twin Cities debut
Tickets to the fast-rising pop star's show Thursday at the Armory in Minneapolis were selling for $500-plus, including via Ticketmaster.