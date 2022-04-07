MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Courtney Vance continues his hot streak with gripping new AMC series, '61st Street'
The Emmy-winning actor talks about why his latest role is perhaps his most challenging to date.
Sports
Masters notebook: Matsuyama, as host, merited high praise
Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion and apparently a master host.
Variety
Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts
A federal judge rejected Girl Scouts' claims Thursday that the Boy Scouts created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts by using words like "scouts" and "scouting" in recruitment drives.
Business
Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.
Sports
NCAA Women's Tournament TV rights could have different look
In the weeks before the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, the big focus was on improving the experience for players, including expanding the "March Madness" branding to the event for the first time.