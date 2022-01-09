MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
8-5-8
(eight, five, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget
Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom "Full House," was found dead Sunday in Florida. His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness.
World
Some Palestinians get legal status after years in Gaza limbo
Khader al-Najjar has been unable to leave the Gaza Strip since he returned to the Palestinian territory 25 years ago, not even to seek medical treatment for a spinal ailment or to bid farewell to his mother, who died in Jordan last year.
Local
Wooden boat production throttles up in Walworth County
Patrick Gallagher was looking for a change, maybe as a widget maker.
Nation
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65
Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.
Business
This Week: Consumer prices, Delta earns, retail sales
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: