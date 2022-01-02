MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-2-5
(four, two, five)
Business
Live updates: 2,500 US flights canceled due to storms, virus
Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.
Business
Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday's end
Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.
Book by Black Minneapolis photographer shines a light on queer immigrants of color
Nancy Musinguzi, whose parents emigrated from Africa, explores themes of home and belonging in "The Letter Formally Known as Q."
Sports
Analysis: Expanded CFP gives more players reward worth risk
Turning more bowls into playoff games would give more players a worthy reward for risking millions in potential future earnings to participate in the postseason.
Variety
Sweating tops social media when it comes to feeling better
Annual survey explores a wide range of fitness issues.