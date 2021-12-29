MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
Business
More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly higher, enough for the S&P 500 to notch another record high.
Business
Stock meander higher, scoring another record for S&P 500
Wall Street ended another wobbly day mostly higher, enough for the S&P 500 to notch another record high. The benchmark index edged up 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Retailers and companies reliant on consumer spending were among the better performers coming off the Christmas holiday shopping season. With two trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.55%.
Variety
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show
The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.
Business
Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged
A Los Angeles business manager whose clients had included Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians was killed, and her boyfriend was charged with murder, authorities said Wednesday.