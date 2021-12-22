MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young chooses Nayte Olukoya, who promises: 'I'm moving to Minnesota'
More from Star Tribune
Variety 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young chooses Nayte Olukoya, who promises: 'I'm moving to Minnesota'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Biden tries COVID cajoling, avoids new decrees that divide
President Joe Biden's message to the American people on confronting omicron comes with a heavy dose of cajoling, while some other countries are issuing edicts to their citizens as the new coronavirus variant takes over with breathtaking speed.
Business
Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of Christmas holiday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to the week's gains ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 rose 1%, the Nasdaq rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%. The Russell 2000, a measure of small-company stocks, rose 0.9%. Technology companies and a mix of retailers led the gains. Major indexes are still on track for weekly gains after a rally on Tuesday. European and Asian markets also closed higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.46%. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.
World
Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks
The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday the discovery of remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast, replete with a sunken trove of hundreds Roman and medieval silver coins.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: