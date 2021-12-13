MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-9-2
(three, nine, two)
Local
Jill Biden to meet with families, victims of parade crash
First lady Jill Biden is planning to meet with families of victims and others who were at a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.
Business
La Liga sells Spanish broadcast rights for $5B+ for 5 years
Spain's top soccer league has generated 4.95 billion euros ($5.6 billion) from the sale of subscription broadcast domestic rights for five seasons.
Nation
Golden Globes announce nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.
Politics
WH aims to restore faith in government by improving services
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at rebuilding the public's trust in government by making it easier to do things like renew passports, apply for Social Security benefits and get aid after natural disasters.
Business
New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars
Germany's new government said Monday it is extending the country's current incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars for a year but then plans to impose tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support.