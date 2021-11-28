MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
7-0-2
(seven, zero, two)
World
Mexicans hope for recovery of monarch butterflies
Communal farmers and butterfly guides are hoping for a rebound in the number of monarch butterflies — and tourists — at their wintering grounds in central Mexico after a bad year for both last year.
Local
Children's Wisconsin treating 7 victims from parade crash
Seven patients injured in last weekend's Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee are still being treated at Children's Wisconsin after a ninth patient was released Sunday, hospital officials said.
Nation
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
Virgil Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers in fashion and beyond, has died of cancer. He was 41.
Business
Morocco halts all incoming flights because of virus variant
Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world starting Monday for two weeks because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant, the government's committee in charge of monitoring COVID-19 announced Sunday.
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday: