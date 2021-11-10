MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Strong' start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom
The campaign to vaccinate elementary school age children in the U.S. is off to a strong start, health officials said Wednesday, but experts say there are signs that it will be difficult to sustain the initial momentum.
Business
Real Medicare drug savings in Dems' bill — but not overnight
Medicare enrollees who take expensive medicines could save thousands of dollars a year under the Democrats' sweeping social agenda bill, but those dividends won't come overnight. Instead, they'll build gradually over the decade.
Business
Efforts to cut car, plane and ship emissions get small boost
Several countries and companies announced plans Wednesday to stop selling cars that run on gasoline or diesel over the next two decades, as part of efforts to clamp down on a significant source of planet-warming emissions.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: