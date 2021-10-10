MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-5-5
(three, five, five)
Business
Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights
Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.
Sports
Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London
Matt Ryan didn't have his top two wide receivers in London. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback did have Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson — and that was enough, especially with the New York Jets stumbling early again.
Nation
Craig's final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office
After over 18 months of pandemic delays, "No Time to Die" opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot.
