MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
0-8-9
(zero, eight, nine)
More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Four victims were killed in St. Paul before bodies were left in western Wisconsin field
More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Four victims were killed in St. Paul before bodies were left in western Wisconsin field
More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Four victims were killed in St. Paul before bodies were left in western Wisconsin field
More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Four victims were killed in St. Paul before bodies were left in western Wisconsin field
More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Four victims were killed in St. Paul before bodies were left in western Wisconsin field
More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Four victims were killed in St. Paul before bodies were left in western Wisconsin field
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Q&A: America's new COVID-19 rules for international travel
The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19.
Politics
Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more
President Joe Biden planned to use his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to reassure other nations of American leadership on the global stage and call on allies to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Business
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America
In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.