MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Noem's travel builds profile as virus surges in South Dakota
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spent the weekend traveling out of state to appearances in Texas and Georgia, as she continued to build a national profile among Republicans even as her state deals with one of the nation's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
National
Stocks close mostly lower, pushing pause on recent rally
Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, taking a pause from their recent rally. The S&P 500 lost 0.2%. Companies that would benefit…
National
Officials: Flint makes progress toward ending water crisis
Flint has taken important steps toward resolving the lead contamination crisis that made the impoverished Michigan city a symbol of the drinking water problems that…
Nation
Crew digs through tons of trash to find Indiana man's wallet
A northern Indiana man whose cash-filled wallet was accidentally thrown out got it back last week after a crew waded through tons of trash and found it, wet and smelly, near the bottom.
National
Taylor's family praises Virginia ban on no-knock warrants
Two of Breonna Taylor's aunts watched Monday as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremoniously signed a statewide ban against the use of no-knock search warrants, a law named after Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night.