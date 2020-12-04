MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pence comes to Georgia as calm before potential Trump storm
Vice President Mike Pence is trying to help Republicans project a unified front in two high-stakes Senate runoffs as he campaigns in Georgia a day ahead of President Donald Trump's potentially volatile visit to the state that will determine which party controls the Senate in January.
National
Minnesota regulators deny request to delay Line 3 pipeline
A Minnesota regulatory panel on Friday denied a request from two tribes to prevent Enbridge Energy from moving forward with its contentious Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement, which broke ground this week after receiving its final state permit.
National
Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits
For a man obsessed with winning, President Donald Trump is losing a lot. He’s managed to lose not just once to Democrat Joe Biden at…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:3-8-2(three, eight, two)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:8-8-8-1(eight, eight, eight, one)