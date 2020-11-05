MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
More From Nation
National
Trump ratchets up attacks to cast doubts on election
With votes still being counted across the nation, President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to undermine confidence in the nation's election, making unsupported accusations from the White House about the integrity of the results in his race against Democrat Joe Biden.
Nation
Sheriff: Man thinks he hears intruder, shoots pregnant wife
A Florida man who thought he heard an intruder outside his bedroom door instead fatally shot his pregnant wife, authorities said.
National
Alton Sterling suit: $5M settlement nixed in police killing
The governing council in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has again rejected a proposed $5 million settlement in a lawsuit over the death of Alton Sterling, a Black man fatally shot by a white police officer in 2016.
National
The Latest: Australia court upholds state's border closure
Australia's highest court on Friday upheld a state's border closure and dismissed billionaire businessman Clive Palmer's argument that the pandemic measure was unconstitutional.
National
Colorado agency says it's planning on wolf reintroduction
Colorado's wildlife agency said Thursday it considers a ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state to have passed after a group that opposes the initiative conceded the race and the agency consulted with the office of Gov. Jared Polis.