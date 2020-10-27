MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Stock indexes mostly lower a day after worst loss in weeks
U.S. stock indexes are mostly lower Tuesday, as momentum slows on worries about rising virus counts and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the…
Minneapolis
Minneapolis teen who made George Floyd video 'humbled' to receive national Courage Award
Darnella Frazier will join past honorees Anita Hill and Flint water scandal whistleblowers as recipients for her act of courage.
Variety
Insider Q&A: Google's Annie Jean-Baptiste on inclusion
As the head of product inclusion at Google, Annie Jean-Baptiste works to help ensure that the company's products -- from photos to search to everything else -- are built with everyone in mind, including women, underrepresented minorities, and people of different ages, abilities, geographic locations and economic status. Her new book, "Building For Everyone," offers advice to other companies on inclusive design practices.
Variety
Giant crane arrives at Georgia shipwreck awaiting removal
A towering, floating crane tasked with removing an overturned cargo ship on the Georgia coast arrived Tuesday and could begin cutting the wrecked vessel into giant chunks within a few days.