MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-7-0
(one, seven, zero)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Another lawyer who accused Texas AG of crimes resigns
Another top deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leaving his agency, continuing the exodus of lawyers who earlier this month accused the Republican of crimes including bribery and abuse of office.
Nation
Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Washington state
Workers from the state Department of Agriculture managed to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the U.S. without suffering any stings or other injuries, the agency said Monday.
National
Tom Cotton is campaigning hard, just not for reelection
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —Six years after being elected in an expensive and heated race, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is on the ballot again and he's…
Variety
Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals
Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves, worth $1 million, meant for first responders at Florida hospitals.
National
Judge refuses to block 'No Boycott of Israel' measure
A federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit in which a Muslim civil rights group sought to block the state of Maryland from enforcing its ban on contracting with businesses that boycott Israel.