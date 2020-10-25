MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-2-6
(five, two, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Utility cuts power to 26,500 Californians over wildfire risk
Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday to tens of thousands of customers in Northern California and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires due to extreme fire weather.
National
Fear and anxiety spike in virus hot spots across US
Preslie Paur breaks down in tears when she thinks of her state's refusal to mandate face masks.The South Salt Lake City, Utah, woman can't work…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:5-2-6(five, two, six)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:01-04-06-12-13-14-16-17-19-20-21(one, four, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:3-8-8-1(three, eight, eight, one)