MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Harris urges young Black voters to back Biden
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Wisconsin man who triggered Madison protest will plead to extortion
A Black man whose arrest triggered a violent protest in Madison will plead guilty to extorting a local business in a deal with federal prosecutors.
Coronavirus
Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.
Movies
Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis
Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:1-5-8(one, five, eight)