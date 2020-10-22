MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
The Latest: Aide: Trump tests negative for virus pre-debate
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
Family: Man fatally shot by police wasn't extremist
Strangers on the internet hailed Duncan Socrates Lemp as a martyr for their anti-government movement after a police officer shot and killed the 21-year-old man during a pre-dawn raid on his family's Maryland home.
National
Harrison: Record $57M haul in US Senate race has been spent
Jaime Harrison raised a record-shattering $57 million last quarter in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, but the South Carolina Democrat told The Associated Press on Thursday that the cash is already spent.
Celebrities
Stars to honor students at GLSEN's reimagined 30th awards
The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network will honor six students through celebrity-directed stories at its 30th annual reimagined ceremony.
Coronavirus
US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near
With vaccines against COVID-19 inching closer, U.S. regulators took an unusual step Thursday in asking outside scientists: Are the government's standards high enough to adequately judge the shots?