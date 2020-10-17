MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-8-5
(three, eight, five)
More From Nation
National
Police: Man upset with mask mandate threatened Wichita mayor
A retired firefighter who was upset with Wichita's mask ordinance was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill the mayor of Kansas' largest city, authorities said.
National
Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies
Thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied Saturday in the nation's capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and…
National
Trump lashes back at Nebraska Sen. Sasse after criticism
President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday at Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter, calling the Nebraska senator "a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment" to the state.
Nation
Several injured in blast, fire at Virginia shopping center
Officials said an investigation was underway into the cause of an explosion and large fire at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Saturday morning that injured several people.
National
The Latest: Oklahoma COVID hospitalizations stay near record
The number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus remained near a record high in Oklahoma on Saturday while the number of reported cases increased by 1,195 and deaths rose by 14.