MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6-8-8
(six, eight, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Mother convicted in deaths of 2 newborns left in trash bags
A jury convicted a South Carolina mother of throwing two of her newborns away in trash bags after they were born 13 months apart, but the 32-year-old mother of two other children wasn't in the courtroom Thursday to hear the verdict.
National
C-SPAN suspends Scully after he admits to lie about hack
C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.
National
The Latest: Spain adds more than 13,000 coronavirus cases
Spain added more than 13,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday.
National
YouTube follows Twitter and Facebook with QAnon crackdown
YouTube is following the lead of Twitter and Facebook, saying that it is taking more steps to limit QAnon and other baseless conspiracy theories that can lead to real-world violence.
National
Chicago officer sues former chief for sexual harassment
A Chicago police officer has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault by former police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who was out drinking with her the night he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV.