MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
Business
'This is not a bad dream': New hurricane menaces Louisiana
Louisiana residents confronting the menace of a new hurricane weeks after one battered their communities got stark warnings Thursday to brace for winds that could turn debris into missiles and to use the remaining hours before the storm strikes to take emergency precautions despite their weariness.
National
Trump hails virus treatment, says he's ready to do rallies
President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels "perfect," although questions persist about the course of his recovery from COVID-19.
National
13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police
Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch her from her vacation home.
Business
Jim Dwyer, longtime chronicler of New York City, dies at 63
Jim Dwyer, an award-winning news reporter and columnist who spent almost four decades telling New York City's stories, has died. He was 63.
National
Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline
A federal appeals court on Thursday blocked a decision to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots by six days in battleground Wisconsin, in a win for Republicans who have fought attempts to expand voting across the country.