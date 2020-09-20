MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6-7-5
(six, seven, five)
Donkey sculpture on front lawn burned in Maine town
A donkey sculpture on a front lawn in a Maine town was set on fire in what one lawmaker called an act of "political terrorism."
Biden to GOP senators: Don't jam through Ginsburg nominee
Joe Biden on Sunday slammed President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to jam through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and urged more senators to stand with a pair of GOP colleagues who oppose the election-season rush.
Ginsburg's impact on women spanned age groups, backgrounds
Sure, there were the RBG bobbleheads, the Halloween getups, the lace collars, the workout videos. The "I dissent" T-shirts, the refrigerator magnets, the onesies for babies or costumes for cats. And yes, the face masks, with slogans like: "You can't spell TRUTH without RUTH."
Biden to focus on health care in Supreme Court debate
Joe Biden on Sunday used the sudden Supreme Court vacancy to reinforce his argument that the upcoming election should be a referendum on President Donald Trump's handling of health care and the coronavirus.
Vandalism, no arrests, as protests continue in Portland
Vandalism but no arrests occurred during a demonstration in downtown Portland involving about 200 people Saturday night.