MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-7-4
(four, seven, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Actress Sharon Stone criticizes COVID-19 testing in Montana
Actress Sharon Stone is criticizing the availability of COVID-19 testing in Montana, where her sister and brother-in-law are hospitalized with the respiratory virus.
Celebrities
Feds urge judge to OK prison deals for Loughlin, Giannulli
Federal prosecutors urged a judge Monday to accept deals that call for "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin to spend two months in prison and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to serve five months for paying half a million dollars to bribe their daughters' way into college.
National
Activists: Police killings of Latinos lack attention
Forty-year-old Antonio Valenzuela's death didn't spark widespread protests like George Floyd's. In fact, the police killing of Valenzuela drew little attention outside the American Southwestern city just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Variety
Universities scramble to deal with virus outbreaks
North Carolina's flagship university canceled in-person classes for undergraduates just a week into the fall semester Monday as the school and other campuses around the…
National
The Latest: Illinois launches COVID-19 hotspot travel map
Illinois public health officials have launched a COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers to check before leaving the state.