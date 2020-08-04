MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-9-5
(five, nine, five)
Evers: No plan to close schools, will let locals decide
Gov. Tony Evers pushed back Tuesday against Republican claims that he's secretly planning to shut down Wisconsin schools this fall, saying he's content to let local officials decide whether to offer in-person or online instruction as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state.
National
Police facing scrutiny in Elijah McClain case get new chief
The interim chief of a suburban Denver police department has become the first woman to permanently lead the agency that's looking to regain public trust following a tumultuous year since the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man officers stopped on the street and put into a chokehold.
Variety
Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4
At least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.
National
Neil Young sues Trump campaign, deriding use of famous tunes
Neil Young sued President Donald Trump's reelection campaign Tuesday for copyright infringement, saying he doesn't want his music used as a theme song for a "divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."
National
Military finds human remains, sunken tank off California
The Navy has located a seafaring tank that sank off the Southern California coast last week and was working to recover human remains, officials said Tuesday.