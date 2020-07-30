MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Indian reservation in N.D. makes masks mandatory
Tribal leaders on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation in northeastern North Dakota are requiring residents to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:01-03-06-23-26(one, three, six, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:1-2-6(one, two, six)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:1-2-6(one, two, six)Estimated jackpot: $22 million01-03-06-23-26(one, three, six, twenty-three, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Nation
Troopers: Alaska man found dead after apparent bear mauling
A man who was clearing a trail behind his property in south-central Alaska was found dead with wounds consistent with a bear attack, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday.