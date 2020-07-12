MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-1-8
(nine, one, eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China
China has fast become a top election issue as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden engage in a verbal brawl over who's better at playing the tough guy against Beijing.
National
Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say
As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive…
Variety
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.
Music
Great White apologizes for mask-less show in North Dakota
Metal band Great White has apologized for performing at an outdoor North Dakota concert where the crowd didn't wear masks despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
TV & Media
Chatham announces plan to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy
Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control.